People celebrate in Peru after interim president resigns

More
After days of violent protests, Peru's interim president, Manuel Merino, announced his resignation.
0:14 | 11/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for People celebrate in Peru after interim president resigns
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"After days of violent protests, Peru's interim president, Manuel Merino, announced his resignation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74223846","title":"People celebrate in Peru after interim president resigns","url":"/International/video/people-celebrate-peru-interim-president-resigns-74223846"}