Pig found amid New South Wales bushfire

More
Firefighters tended to the stray pig – one of many animals displaced in the eastern states of Australia.
0:29 | 11/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pig found amid New South Wales bushfire
Then who.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"Firefighters tended to the stray pig – one of many animals displaced in the eastern states of Australia. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67049379","title":"Pig found amid New South Wales bushfire","url":"/International/video/pig-found-amid-south-wales-bushfire-67049379"}