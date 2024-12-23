Plane crash leaves 10 family members dead in Brazil

The plane went down in a popular shopping area in Gramado, in the country’s southern region.

December 23, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live