Police charge at Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Stockholm

The national police commissioner of Sweden said, “the police must ensure that participants comply with the regulations that exist,” referring to restrictions related to COVID-19 pandemic.
1:40 | 06/06/20

{"duration":"1:40","description":"The national police commissioner of Sweden said, “the police must ensure that participants comply with the regulations that exist,” referring to restrictions related to COVID-19 pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71111002","title":"Police charge at Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Stockholm","url":"/International/video/police-charge-black-lives-matter-demonstrators-stockholm-71111002"}