Police disperse Hong Kong protesters with tear gas

More
Police fire tear gas at throngs of protesters in the streets of Hong Kong amid growing anger over the government's proposal to change an extradition law.
1:32 | 06/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police disperse Hong Kong protesters with tear gas
I. Okay. Okay. Okay. Oh. Yeah. Okay. Yeah. Okay. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:32","description":"Police fire tear gas at throngs of protesters in the streets of Hong Kong amid growing anger over the government's proposal to change an extradition law.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63652571","title":"Police disperse Hong Kong protesters with tear gas","url":"/International/video/police-disperse-hong-kong-protesters-tear-gas-63652571"}