Police rescue sloth from road

A sloth that was in danger of being run over on a highway in Campoverde, Peru, was rescued by police and brought back to the bushes and trees nearby.

February 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live