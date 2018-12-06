-
Now Playing: Trump shows off 'The Beast' limo to Kim
-
Now Playing: Police from around the world sound off on Russia World Cup security
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: World reacts to Trump-Kim summit
-
Now Playing: Dennis Rodman arrives in Singapore ahead of summit
-
Now Playing: Tight security surrounds Kim Jong Un's hotel in Singapore
-
Now Playing: Singapore pub offers Trump, Kim cocktails
-
Now Playing: Migrants rescue-ship left adrift as Italy-Malta standoff continues
-
Now Playing: Singaporean bars and restaurants cash in on Trump-Kim summit fever
-
Now Playing: Final preparations on eve of historic Trump-Kim meeting
-
Now Playing: Thirsty koala enjoys a drink
-
Now Playing: Juju Chang: 'Impossible to overstate how big a deal this is'
-
Now Playing: Korean war vets' reflections on Trump meeting Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore for summit with Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump arrives in Singapore for historic summit
-
Now Playing: Russell Crowe visits real-life Colosseum for charity screening of 'Gladiator'
-
Now Playing: South Koreans cautiously optimistic ahead of Trump-Kim summit
-
Now Playing: Brave father and son drive toward volcano to rescue people
-
Now Playing: Children burned in Guatemala volcano eruption to be treated in US
-
Now Playing: 'We were left with nowhere to live': Siblings lose everything in Guatemala
-
Now Playing: Massive fire breaks out at luxury London hotel, officials say