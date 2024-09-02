Polio vaccination campaign starts in Gaza

Aid groups plan to vaccinate more than 600,000 children under age 10 after Gaza recently reported its first polio case in 25 years.

September 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live