Transcript for Across the Pond: New fires rage in the Amazon

More than a thousand at new fires have sprung up in the Amazon rainforest in just the past few days firefighters are struggling to contain the blazes but making little headway the G-7 countries agreed to provide more than 22 million dollars and eighty to Brazil. But Brazil's president is refusing their help so let's go across the pond now to Bruno rover and the London. Bureau Bruno my friend is good to see you so what's the latest on this fire. This is extraordinary BC and an eighteen full percent increase in Pozen the same time lost yet but less so this does take a look at Mac government's peace. M he went right to the front line of the flies and at shows us this report. This fire. Was not here about ten minutes ago it swept through here with the nor did reluctant to let you remember when I didn't even. Not by that fire. Those palm trees they laid out like that's what will it affect the development. Didn't hear. Basic didn't want to pull out there. Party right now in Brazil and Bolivia. Ecuador the entire head. It's got to help athletes in this fire markets group about. 200 yards in the fight for the promote fueled by this win but it try to get. A little bit faster to get out of its way because it and go ahead indeed it's chewing up not only elect broad. But those poultry to act like Cleveland. A lot of a lot of oil and god and there are things floating this is the kind of fight it we sell off. Across this entire valley from the plane and this is what it looks like on the ground. Firefighters. No match for flames this ferocious a few minutes ago this was all beautiful lush jungle there were Q cans flying out when we pulled in. Now it's a health game. And we're told at no matter how much international assistance comes in here. It won't be able to do much to stop these fires there are simply too many of them experts tell us there's only one thing the canned stuff that its mother nature. Back up and ABC news along the Bolivian Brazilian border. Well as you can see extraordinary scenes I mean the scale of these clauses quite extraordinary. But how the political dimension as well because Brazil's president Bonin Sarra has made it quite clear. That he sees the rainforest as a natural re souls that should be exploited for use of the Brazilian people this is very much and called. With the global consensus about how important. The Amazon rainforest is is to the world it's been likened to the world do you part of the world the lungs if you see what a piece of it I mean. And the G-7 has offered millions out and it's a relatively small amount in the oval scheme of things but twenty million dollars to help fight the files on a sorrow said this is a form of colonialism as as apparently rejected deal but. But is actually quite a complex issue because. A lot of these flaws are being set it is it is stole by subsistence farmers these a pull people who looking just to survive and make clearing the area and we should remember that. That actually a lot of back is very natural if you sit I mean in terms of Northern Europe was entirely forested we see it as good relate largely to new it is so. Using the woods and I and the forestry. As a natural resource is quite a natural thing so many many experts now argue that the only way you'll really cannot stop this happening. It's if you make the trees themselves more valuable alive than chopped down and that requires lulls of money being put into Brazil's abouts. That's part of the debates around this it's it's a complicated story and a sense. Bruno that was really great explaining that this is not just one sided this is not just about trees being cut down in the and is on being on fire and you know the impacts to that. The this oxygen in the world but there is a whole other side to this a thank you very much for shedding light on fat meanwhile moving on the Hong Kong where this city's leader Carrie Lam says the government is open to starting a dialogue with pro democracy protesters. But she's not budging on any of their demands tell us about that. Well we've seen over the last weekend some of the most violent clashes between protesters and police that have been that have manifested in two months. All protests. I lead what whatever Carrie Lam says it seems that with there is an all past now the protesters insisting that five demands which include. The end of the extradition treaty which really kicked off. These protests but also announced an wanted independent inquiry they want direct elections that while the lead its ago so it did both sides hardening down in terms of their approach to. But the these issues and it's really hard to see how you put the Hong Kong is gonna find itself out of this could evils of goal Beijing. On the other side which are essentially the C bank heads of Hong Kong radio that moment that he independent poll sort of autonomous. And they have they out played horrible here both sides and it's good that we'll see how this is gonna resolve itself. Devoe called Indian has been going for quite some time. I'll move in August finally we're seeing some video Bruno what looks like an ocean of rock to you explain. A little bit more about what we're seeing here. As it's told me aside and for. But many of us perhaps because as they we've come to publish the divorce you'll saying on the scene now. Is an awful awful with scrubbing off. Paul bits of skin but it's of that yet natural by far the volcanic eruptions. And this is an island of promise the size of Manhattan in the Pacific mid home got. It was sort of being generated by an honorable to vote and quite the most of soreness in. But actually it's followed will be caught up quite a good thing for the ocean it helps feed the call rural counties vote extolled these scenes I'm actually quite healthy. Part of the re generated crisis of the Pacific in that up parts of in in the Pacific Ocean now we say mother nature and as we she's doing Bruno who yeah current I think he's not for joining us this morning we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.