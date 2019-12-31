Transcript for Across the Pond: Protesters try to storm US embassy in Iraq

Welcome back. It's sad breaking news this morning in Iraq or hundreds of Warner had tried to storm the US embassy in Baghdad after those deadly US airstrikes that killed 25 Shiite militia fighters. There is word that some of the protesters got through the gate of the embassy. Let's bring in ABC's jewel MacFarlane who was standing by monitoring the situation Julia what have you learned. Kenneth Perez a huge amount of on confines. Information flying about but what we know and what we have seen from fetish coming in this morning from -- died as there is a sizable crowd right outside the American Embassy in Baghdad in the the Green Zone and not fortified. Compound well a number of foreign embassies. On located what we know safe spot is not a funeral. Well hundreds of war and as what walking off because they managed to walk into the Green Zone when not entirely clear as to how they managed to gain access. Into this secure compounds and they have managed to reach outside the American Embassy in Baghdad many of them. Waving flags of cat type Hezbollah and that is the Iran backed. Iraqi Shia militia which the US carried out as strikes against on Sunday they are outside waving those flies in May have been had chanting down down USA. All right Julia I think you we will have much more on this developing situation in Baghdad. As soon as a becomes available all right joy let's move on to Australia where the extreme fire danger has forced tens of thousands to evacuate. And now we're hearing some residents are. Fleeing to beaches and rivers who has keep the flames. Right Katharine Graham when he Incredibles scenes that in southern Victoria you know yesterday we were talking about the die a state. In the southern state. All Victoria well that I'm now around 4000. People reported to how flagged. To a beach. And not let content that is right in the south of Australia Nickels defy it described a terrifying experience of counting on key sites and boarding base. Under a blonde red skies guys and then defense says and the footage and looks likes coming from not my ex horrific the orange. All menace. Sky is above. The Australians that and also several people have described this guy's being black like midnight even though it was the middle of the day because of the amount of set an ash. In the F from there is raging wildfires is wildfires on the southern case. I'm and that sent some measure around 310. Miles Y eight. And they had been naming south to a driving thousands of people. Towards the beach a lot of the people here had been counting that on the beach side they said that they let her pad to jump in the water of the fire came right out. Timmy edge rim they weren't a terrifying. Scenes of people are getting a stay back. On the some bad news as well at two people have not been killed by the buys a New South Wales on brings potential deaths links today's highs. Up to twelve. There is to dust some believed to be. A father and a son there are found in the in the town of court by Jay in New South Wales that was hit by in massive blaze yesterday. This carries you those images you can see people raping their faces. We have how old you so they can read yeah well let's lighten the mood just a little bit and talk about how people around the world are ringing in the new year. Right so we have just seen pictures coming in from New Zealand I'm that file is celebrations of course they are. The lesson that among the plaza major international cities to welcome in the new Arab reais and I liked him got. With a big bat with a five lags in Oakland and and cries sets and in Wellington Sydney also tries to make. A big deal out of the five lakes every yet but of wasn't violent some not when couldn't and Contra messy. Because a quarter million people had signed not petition trying to get the finalists to be counseled because. All but the bush fire is. But guys are always Big Five lags in so many good global capitals around the well let's as the clock strikes twelve. As time goes by but I I'm weren't interested in seeing what must they do. This yet because we saw accords the Russian authorities Daryn an and the capsule they dumped onto officials and IO. All over the capital because they have recorded the warmest Snee is named best since 1886. That warmest museum since wreck once the captain. Wow just incredible Julie before you leave us. What are you gonna Kaplan 20/20. Highly sought what are going to be for the first month before you prepare resolution. We might that's not while IA I'm not doing mid January because I was a little extreme but I'm gonna try and do. Vegetables plus fashion acts. OK got it that's ten day I'm my news resolution. As to replace them I wouldn't it's a got a lot of house DIY a challenges and tiny twenty which I really really need to get on that's passed on fixing up my house. Julia. You're gonna hate me for saying this and I'm boring boring I'm I was gonna. I also hit the old and didn't. Right now I was gonna say there's a lot of people on it was the Gramm who would help you with that Julia. What a big January yeah I know me what I went. I don't know what I'm Julia let's put out there. Wouldn't I have no idea in the windows because you that you put it out there that there are some people who contact young social media. Who are gonna creep bones can I just put it out their Julia so. I'm not soliciting help from and to Graham to come to my house I'll probably say the graduates when he creeks and leave. Julia alone have not been talking about aunt light dean's anti trust he got that out there are a good thing about all. As well then things. I don't think really needs help train the creator 20/20 US lives and real creatures free CI helped to with a little lesion there how about. And again it all right Fred thank you so much we appreciate it happy and happy and trying to threaten to see annexed the area you're dealing and and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.