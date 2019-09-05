Transcript for Across the Pond: Venezuelan forces arrest opposition leader's right-hand man

Let's go across the pond now to bring a rover in London for the latest international headlines and news good morning Bruno so let's start in Venezuela where the political crisis is far from over and now the US is stepping up his involvement. Well in a manner of speaking is more tower coalesce I have resolve them man Kwan glide it is the interim president. And who's been battling. The sort of good presidents of all Venezuela officially Nicklaus in the door out. What's happened last week that was a sort of and are really at ten to try enforce this opposition battle to eye Cristi to a conclusion and topple this looks in the door. When upon why don't pay but some minute should troops last week on was how the Jews to encourage other military to join him. In his battle against the door I really ouster once and roll. Eight failed Hubble we've seen now it's a push back from the Nicholas majora regime they have arrested. Quite as number two add Gus some brawn out. Com outside the party headquarters I she was arrested in these call he refused to get out. And it's a beam commando unit did it much fits of being commandos. Took him and his call to prison. So there's been nests and of sense that that the failure of that to our about a ten last week to really force say the the battle. Bound to a conclusion is somehow embolden Nicholas wood door out so it's it's it's it's it's they're all going. And Brno Russia is celebrating the anniversary of the allies' victory over axis powers in World War II with a parade today which is always. A sight to see last year they had robot tanks what are they showing off this year. Well I mean if Wesley foremost eights eights about this troops and though billed the march buys you go 54000. Troops in. Very carrion Graf formations. Saluting that lead President Putin we see now a couple of all global T tanks but also some of the most Malden also know that the Russians have. It's a break on the Soviet kind of Cold War era ask moment really. And it's gives that the president lieutenant Charles to burnish his credentials. As that what I 'cause but you could say supreme leader he is elected of course the same time it's something very very close to the Russians taught this as the circle -- off to war. And decades later it's still very much celebrated and still very much that files the hearts of Russian people it's seen as a as very high point and somehow epitomizes. That that status in the world and that courage and that fighting spirit which I think they still feel like they they need to have. For now we can't let you go without talking about mount batten. He's the newest little royal baby smell bad that's another caller my little amount AM a little Mountbatten. That's it ought to Archie right. It's oxy exactly about that that blog last week and I'm last week skis me yesterday weasel Prince Harry proudly showing off his newborn son. Autry Tom Dendy look happy but also back to work today he's in the Netherlands. Kicking off the Wanda EA countdown to the evict its games in VITAS games as you remember he founded back in 2014. It's a biannual event featuring wounded service men and women from around the world competing in Vera sporting events. It's something very close does not something that both he and his wife abductions of sucks it's duchess Macon as we call. Both attended last DA in Australia and it's when we actually learn that she was pregnant for the first time. Palau. It's I I Congo I have to you know we've talked a lot about some than we don't TV but at a picture says a thousand words and I really think. If you look at this I don't think that's an extraordinary extraordinary moment in the history of British royalty and in some respects us but as you could say the world. Says the British monitor. Royal highness Queen Elizabeth. I'm this is an institution that goes back a thousand he is and he we have I have a black. Mob all of the grandmother is he's made all of a biracial child being welcomed into the rule from now think an incredible moment and I. My dad does Bruno we love that picture it's it is crazy that Prince Harry is back at work today I guess. Family leave diving underneath it growth and yet. You're all right he's not exactly Michael I'd say at this stage I think it's more about the mom. Yeah little baby. And although I probably he's changed mapping is already so we're reading report examines I think he's getting stuck in right the way you got a map these we think diapers mapping ever hear me if I'm good how they. That's what you're talking about black I guess we'll let that would fly. Brooke we like dessert we really appreciate. Back. Out of bed lines by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.