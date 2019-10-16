Pope Francis calls for better nutrition access on UN World Food Day

“It is a cruel, unjust and paradoxical reality that, today, there is food for everyone and yet not everyone has access to it,” Francis said in a statement Wednesday.
Transcript for Pope Francis calls for better nutrition access on UN World Food Day
