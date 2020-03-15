Pope Francis prays for end to pandemic

Pope Francis made surprise visits to two churches in Rome, praying at a crucifix dating back to the 1522 plague.
1:14 | 03/15/20

Transcript for Pope Francis prays for end to pandemic
