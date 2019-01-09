Pope rescued by firefighters from elevator

Pope Francis arrived 7 minutes late for his traditional noon appointment with the public in Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Sunday because he was stuck in an elevator for 25 minutes.
0:36 | 09/01/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Pope rescued by firefighters from elevator
