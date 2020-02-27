Prague Zoo celebrates arrival of mantled guereza

More
The Prague Zoo celebrated the arrival of a mantled guereza, a West African monkey, cuddling with its elders, who raise their newborns as a group.
0:58 | 02/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prague Zoo celebrates arrival of mantled guereza
Now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"The Prague Zoo celebrated the arrival of a mantled guereza, a West African monkey, cuddling with its elders, who raise their newborns as a group.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69266145","title":"Prague Zoo celebrates arrival of mantled guereza","url":"/International/video/prague-zoo-celebrates-arrival-mantled-guereza-69266145"}