Prince William visits men's mental health charities in London

More
The Duke of Cambridge visited projects close to his heart in London on Thursday, showing his support for charities focused on men's mental health and well-being.
1:03 | 02/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince William visits men's mental health charities in London
And now. And. And you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61084131,"title":"Prince William visits men's mental health charities in London","duration":"1:03","description":"The Duke of Cambridge visited projects close to his heart in London on Thursday, showing his support for charities focused on men's mental health and well-being.","url":"/International/video/prince-william-visits-mens-mental-health-charities-london-61084131","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.