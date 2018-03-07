Transcript for Prisoners inside notorious Afghan jail discuss prospects for peace

I'm impaneled for ABC news of one of the main Taliban presence inside Afghanistan. These men have been held here on terrorist charges accused of laying bones attacking Afghan security forces civilians and of course. The American led coalition. Some of them will serve decades inside this prison. Others some of the men that you're looking out right now have been sentenced to death. What they say that doing though he's fighting for Afghanistan. They say that fighting because foreign armies have come to that country except fighting essentially an occupation. I asked them about the recent cease fire they both said they weren't surprised by this they were pleased that the cease rides happened. But they were casting guard that there be no extension office in other words Taliban and wouldn't be prepared to lay down their arms. Unless there was a plan for foreign armies to leave that country is that they didn't have a problem Afghan security forces victims have a problem with the Afghan government. Their issue is with the foreign ness and unless the best dealt with then they will go back to the trenches and carry on fighting. This editing cat how long it lasted within 102030. Years normal that a very keen sense of history. Other invading armies of foreigners who come to that country without being invited and the parent watching until they get rid of them. I'm impanel and one of the main prisons inside Afghanistan where Taliban prisoners are held for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.