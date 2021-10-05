Protests, Golden Games, wild birds and COVID-19 impact: World in Photos, May 10

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 05/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protests, Golden Games, wild birds and COVID-19 impact: World in Photos, May 10

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77604995","title":"Protests, Golden Games, wild birds and COVID-19 impact: World in Photos, May 10","url":"/International/video/protests-golden-games-wild-birds-covid-19-impact-77604995"}