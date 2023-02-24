UN reports more than 13 million Ukrainians are currently displaced from their homes

One year after the start of the Russian invasion into Ukraine, nearly 8 million refugees are still scattered across Europe and more than 5 million are displaced within Ukraine.

February 24, 2023

