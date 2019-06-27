Now Playing: Brave divers rescue tangled shark with hooks in its mouth

Now Playing: First responders rescue kayakers from rushing river in Ohio

Now Playing: Rescue team frees whale caught in shark nets

Now Playing: WorldPride kickoff, European heatwave, Democrats debate: World in Photos

Now Playing: Trump in Japan for G-20 summit after jabs at Democratic presidential candidates

Now Playing: Heroic teen catches toddler falling from building

Now Playing: Trump, Kim impersonators greet crowds in Osaka

Now Playing: Haunting image triggers blame game for Trump, Democrats

Now Playing: Blistering heat wave hits Western Europe

Now Playing: South Korea offers special schools for YouTubers

Now Playing: Medal of Honor, migrant bodies, Glastonbury: World in Photos

Now Playing: Black Teacher Project aims to give students access to African-American teachers

Now Playing: Details emerge about murder of American doctor

Now Playing: More than 5,000 turtles discovered in luggage at Kuala Lumpur airport

Now Playing: Man who pushed 91-year-old onto London train tracks sentenced to life imprisonment

Now Playing: Across the Pond: Trump threatens Iran with 'obliteration'

Now Playing: 2 US service members killed in Afghanistan

Now Playing: Here are the 30 countries where same-sex marriage is officially legal