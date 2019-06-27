Rescue team frees whale caught in shark nets

More
The team worked for over two hours to free the whale off the coast of Queensland, Australia.
1:42 | 06/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rescue team frees whale caught in shark nets
Okay. Yeah. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:42","description":"The team worked for over two hours to free the whale off the coast of Queensland, Australia. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63998472","title":"Rescue team frees whale caught in shark nets","url":"/International/video/rescue-team-frees-whale-caught-shark-nets-63998472"}