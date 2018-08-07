Rescue in Thailand: 8 boys, coach remain inside cave

Four of the boys have been safely pulled from the cave, but rescuers will now try to save the remaining eight boys and their coach.
18:37 | 07/08/18

Transcript for Rescue in Thailand: 8 boys, coach remain inside cave

