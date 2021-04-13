Rescued Magellanic penguins return to the Atlantic Ocean

More
A dozen Magellanic penguins waddled back to the chilly seas off the coast of Argentina after being rehabilitated for a variety of health issues.
0:31 | 04/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rescued Magellanic penguins return to the Atlantic Ocean
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"A dozen Magellanic penguins waddled back to the chilly seas off the coast of Argentina after being rehabilitated for a variety of health issues.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77047240","title":"Rescued Magellanic penguins return to the Atlantic Ocean","url":"/International/video/rescued-magellanic-penguins-return-atlantic-ocean-77047240"}