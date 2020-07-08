Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Residents and tourists evacuated amid threat of melting glacier
I. Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:27","description":"The Planpincieux Glacier, located in the Alps, could potentially collapse after a recent heat wave created a layer of water beneath. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72240391","title":"Residents and tourists evacuated amid threat of melting glacier","url":"/International/video/residents-tourists-evacuated-amid-threat-melting-glacier-72240391"}