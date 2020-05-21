Robot 'dog' tries out sheep herding in New Zealand

A New Zealand company partnered with robotics company Boston Dynamics to trial a robotic “dog” to perform agricultural tasks, including sheep mustering and an orchard inspection.
1:04 | 05/21/20

Transcript for Robot 'dog' tries out sheep herding in New Zealand
