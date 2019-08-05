Transcript for Royal baby named Archie

They duke and duchess of Sus six made their first appearance with their beautiful. Baby boy today seeing them altogether was just magic every time. Prince Harry and making art together you can just lead to relieve feel the love so I wanna listen in on some of the mother's first comments. Okay. That's gotten. Which certainly. They I just a beautiful couple in kudos to make in for looking amazing two days after giving birth. Well breaking news guys I want to go to will Reeve who has been in Windsor for quite some time will. I understand that you have that information everybody wants which is the baby's name. Clean given to it. Yes. If yes we do we have. The baby and now we have the names are everything we've been waiting for. Is here and without further ado is Archie Harrison full name Archie Harrison. Mountbatten Windsor a unique name one that odds makers were not putting on the board it's not a traditional name we're still trying to. Ferret out the meaning behind it but it's an exciting thing that we now have pictures and images of the baby. And we know its name approved run by the queen the queen has met. Little Archie. Along with D'auria rattling mega marbles mother so the family is starting to meet this little bundle of joy. And everyone in Windsor and around the world really excited now we know everything there is to know so far two days and a little arch his life. Yeah and we're looking at that picture album from the Sussex royal account pretty iconic photo there with. Her mother and and the queen so that's amazing I love the name. Are you come anyway disappointed that it wasn't will. I mean gadgets mine are Susan and vanity always I'll be disappointed for char but. And you know I think it's a nice name I think Archie is a little British and Harrison. Rather American reflective of that. They heritage of this little boys so I'm finder that I guess who but there's another one not named well I'm going to be a little blue cross. I read so will before you go I wanna check in on your baby gives because I know you are searching for the perfect one what did you end up getting. You'll that was not an empty promise that was not a flourish that I made just to sound good in front of the cameras actually went out. On Windsor high street here it's a big tourist area of course what the Cassell being the main attraction so planning a souvenir shops. And I got one a nice Lego double Decker bus that's about as British think gets. Going to be a few years I think before Archie can assemble this on his own. Seven years to actually what's I got a bad yet that says seven plus right on that right on the box there so. I might have to go back down onto the high street get another gift a little more age appropriate but uncle well will be doling out the gets nonstop. Hoping to get an invite to hang out with his royal family is in pretty cool. At length that. Give your citizenship commute going to be staying for a wild picked up a different again and then that your well on your way we appreciate it lit up the. Yet they still really.

