-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 22, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 21, 2020
-
Now Playing: NASA, Space-X teaming up for historic launch from Florida
-
Now Playing: Travelers left scrambling as US ban on Brazil nears
-
Now Playing: British man challenged to build the world’s fastest wheelbarrow
-
Now Playing: Memorial Day remembrance, SpaceX, beaches re-open; The World in Photos; May 26, 2020
-
Now Playing: Queen guitarist recovers from heart attack
-
Now Playing: World Health officials warn of 2nd peak as Brazil's cases soar
-
Now Playing: WHO suspends testing of hydroxycloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Now Playing: White House places a travel ban on Brazil due to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Protesters confront UK prime minister’s chief aide
-
Now Playing: President Trump issues a travel ban from Brazil
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases climb in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Trump suspends non-citizen travel to US from Brazil
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases surge across Latin America
-
Now Playing: NASA prepares for 1st mission from US soil since 2011
-
Now Playing: Rescuers search for victims of Pakistan plane crash
-
Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments