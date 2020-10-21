Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 19, 2020

Now Playing: Latino astronauts, engineers inspiring the next generation in STEM

Now Playing: Orangutan celebrates birthday

Now Playing: U.S. elections, child labor, a newborn gorilla: World in Photos, Oct. 20

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Over 31 million votes cast 2 weeks before Election Day

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Last chance for stimulus deal before Election Day?

Now Playing: British government announces 'challenge trial' amid second COVID wave

Now Playing: Air travel on the rise as TSA hits first record high in months

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, October 19, 2020

Now Playing: Supreme Court to hear border wall funding and 'remain in Mexico' cases

Now Playing: Poisoned Russian opposition leader shares defiant warning

Now Playing: Europe battles 2nd wave of COVID-19

Now Playing: Russia stages firing drills at sea

Now Playing: Drone footage reveals ancient cat etched into hillside

Now Playing: Chile, France and farmers: World in Photos, Oct. 19

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Fires continue to burn in West

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: The final push in race for White House