Russia holds military parades despite pandemic

More
Russia on Wednesday staged military parades involving tens of thousands of troops to mark the end of World War II despite a coronavirus epidemic that is continuing to grow in parts of the country.
1:07 | 06/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russia holds military parades despite pandemic
Yeah. Consider. You people here. He hopes did you. Was there but at this. My U three T about whom. Case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:07","description":"Russia on Wednesday staged military parades involving tens of thousands of troops to mark the end of World War II despite a coronavirus epidemic that is continuing to grow in parts of the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71435699","title":"Russia holds military parades despite pandemic","url":"/International/video/russia-holds-military-parades-pandemic-71435699"}