Transcript for Satellite imagery shows North Korea keeps developing secret ballistic missile sites

Talks he's in the US and North Korea may be in trouble to a Washington think tank says North Korea has about twenty hidden missile production and nuclear research sites. It used satellite imagery and interviews to find the bases. North Korea had announced the closing of its main nuclear test site and satellite launching facilities. And overseas Israel and Palestinian militants may be on the verge of war against southern Israel. Is on code red after Palestinians fired more than 300 rockets across the border in just five hours. Israel retaliated with airstrikes the fighting is likely to derail peace talks that had shown some progress.

