Transcript for Satirical pop-up shop offers South a taste of North Korea

I'm Judy show for ABC news live hearings still and this is a very young hip neighborhood if the call this talent. And just wanted to show you this pop up store full of north create theme to goods. Just for the record I'm these products are from north create because UN sanctions that any imports from North Korea. But this. Theme North Korean team they've cuts. Canned peaches. With north Cree worker the net and this is one of the favorites in this story this is Korean traditional pop court. Parietti is that notorious North Korea's nuclear weapons tests went tests that it does the popcorn. And guess what flavor it it's. Nuclear flavor. You quickly. I tasted it and it's really get a chance you know. I wanted to introduce you this Holmgren hand she made in the east North Korea goodies her family she defected from North Korea about twelve years ago. And here is soul with hurt. Fellow North Korean defector friends she made these based on their older recipe from North Korea her family. Used to make these north gig the eighties back in their life. And bison. Thank you. And also want to show you this. But this on my way here is caused. Unification. With strained seeing nuclear bomb packed if the facial mask. So fat tire humor. And the ends that. Compare it to be older generation in South Korea these younger generation. They're much more open minded when it comes to the north. They think of north as a distant neighbor or someone mysterious. But a country that they do want to get too. No in the future. I'm Judy Cho here in Seoul for ABC news.

