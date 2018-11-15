Transcript for Saudi official: Crown prince did not order Khashoggi killing

Mistakes happen sometimes people abuse their authority sometimes people. Exceeded their authority. Mistakes happen that's the official word from Saudi Arabia's foreign minister explaining the murder of Washington Post greater to mall could show deep. In a press conference today Saudi officials claimed an unnamed demand ordered the operation but they insist that the unnamed man is not the Saudi crown prince. The deputy public prosecutor says they will be seeking the death penalty for five of the eleven people they have indicted the Sony story has been a moving target firstly insisted to show he left the consulate alive. Now they say a fifteen member team comprised of negotiators intelligence of logistic officials flew to Turkey to try and persuade him to return to the kingdom. Then they claim the head of negotiation soccer should he would return. And they decided in the moment to kill him administering a lethal injection and dismembering his body though the whereabouts of his remains or still a mystery. This latest story is being met with continued skepticism by Turkey's foreign minister who says the most recent explanation is not quote satisfactory. He questioned how shall be critic and killed in a moment. But the Saudi team had all the necessary materials to execute him dismember and dispose of his body. Here in Washington the US State Department said that they would continue to work with other nations on this investigation. And US Treasury Department announced sanctions on seventeen Saudi individuals. Long exactly ABC news Washington.

