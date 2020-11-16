Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Sharks spotted near beaches in Australia
I.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:14","description":"Dozens of sharks were spotted between two beaches in New South Wales, Australia, prompting officials to warn swimmers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74238949","title":"Sharks spotted near beaches in Australia","url":"/International/video/sharks-spotted-beaches-australia-74238949"}