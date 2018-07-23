Transcript for Shooting on Toronto streets leaves 13 injured, 2 dead

We begin with breaking news from Canada a deadly mass shooting on a busy Toronto street lined with bars and restaurants in this video appears to show a man opening fire right here. In the popular Greek town neighborhood of Toronto dozens of shots were fired. Police say at least one person a young woman was killed and a young girl is among the thirteen people. Who were injured. Police say the gunman was killed after a shootout with officers they're now trying to determine a motive. Toronto's police chief also says they're not ruling out terrorism but some city lawmakers say the shooter was emotionally disturbed. And Toronto police we should point out recently deployed extra officers in response to a spike in gun violence. Gonna bring you more details on the investigation as soon as we get it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.