Transcript for Simone Biles says she wasn’t expecting to medal after winning bronze on balance beam

Welcome back we have an Olympic spoiler alert for you good news those non Viles has taken home the bronze in balance beam finals making her big return to the competition. After putting now pulling out of all other event finals. Files now tied Shannon Miller as a most decorated US Olympic gymnast in history with seven total medals. Arcade mode and was there in the arena to see it with his own eyes can't and jealous -- alike. Two season on miles back out there. You was an incredible she was remarkable. Diane it. It was. Active. Can't even like put into words have been sitting here waiting to come on here where you would have been trying to like I might have told Diane. What it was like inside that are re not it was tension that tension was so so. It was tough it was hard to cut it with a knife. I will say that teen USA athletes showed up to support her American journalists were also in the stairs it was packed in there. At Pactiv it can't be because of the cobra protocols and restrictions. It was drama die and think about what happened here over the past week and you've got the most decorated gymnast who pulled out of competitions. We thought this is going to be the biggest Olympics ever for Simone vials. And she ended up meddling pulling out of all of of the bed and then coming back for the world maybe event for the only in bad. The last opportunity for her to get a medal and she comes back with the world watching. It was made for TV and back I hope more stuff not plays me. In the TV movie I usually president and credible and British are moving will be may about it. I but I will face showed a lot of support in their for her yes a lot of tension a lot of pressure on her but she showed up. As you really really I think taught a lot of people about when you're down you get back up. You persevere. She sure did and here is her reaction after the medal ceremony take a listen. Yes I'm pretty. Happy I wasn't expecting net I just came out here Indus tries to deal. A good teams thanks so it's my dismount Glassman because of everything going on but they have these tea next to me an updated apps really amazing and I watch them. Train so hard that they are deathly deserving of one into just to have the opportunity to compete at the Olympic that the world to me. And cannons you can also pretty candid about having to pull out of the other events saying it's shocked but it sounds like she's standing by that decision. She is standing by it and she says look I won a more opportunity she got that opportunity she metal and got the bronze. We know if you get this over and that either competition one of the first competition is who she was and here at the Olympics. But she also talked about mental health and she says when it comes to mental health I think she knows the importance of what she did by speaking out about mental health and she said that it should be talked about. A lot more especially with athletes because she knows some of them are going through this same things that athletes are told to push through it back at they get older they can speak for themselves would have remembered she had been in this. Fishing with a young girl. But now she other boys have a young woman here. She said that the end of the day we're not just entertainment where humans and there are things going on behind the things that were also trying to juggle with as well on top of sports. Attendance sheet I mean is an undisputed champion the greatest of all time she also we should mention holds the record for most Olympic gold medals of any US gymnast even without. These Olympics so what's next for some on Viles now. What's next bears I'm pretty sure she will continue talking about mental health she's going to be asked about this Olympics. I again I fed this was so dramatic to be made into a TV movie I'm also waiting for the ESPN's thirty for thirty on this. We learn more about what was happening behind the scene when she spoke after her event die and she mentioned that she was still practicing ballots being every day. She also made ten. On that mental health fraud that she spoke where I had a couple of sessions with a sports psychologist. So she was working our mental health she also working on her physical health and training as well so she hasn't really been putting in the work over the past weekend more than I think we will ever know. But likely she will talk about this in the days after the Olympics may be months years after these Olympics. Will she be at the next Olympics comparison Kuwait when he four when she's. The right young age of 47. We don't know we haven't heard anything about that the focus has been on these Olympics but. It is it is the weight and sleeping when it comes in small vials and but the world is standing right there behind her. Her latest Seif was nice person on vials and a wait and see fears start overall and that. Date for TV movie that you're there and they already planning. Let us have gotten red Sunni Lee candidate she finished fifth on the beam what was her performance play. And teen USA gymnastics feeling overall. I think overall and what we saw on the stands for work that thunderous applause for both small vials and thirty leave tonight I think that they're feeling pretty -- they are dominant force in gymnastics. And yes there's been a lot of talk about what's been going what's known vials but they look at what happily Jed carry through relief. And they'd racked up the metals base stepped up and family yes she had a tough night she came in fifth she had a stumble she somehow managed to hold onto that balance being. But she's got the trifecta. Of medals here the Olympics she's got a bronze you've got us over. As you've got a gold this was her first Olympics to see Caleb here she showed out. I should came to play and she. Really really really really good an incredible job and all of her performances yes she became a fifth tonight but she. It being celebrated by her monger American community in Minnesota and back. Team USA in all of America likely applauding for this young woman. The golden all around no less the big one knowledge in this want that went to Sunni Lee and keeping the US streak alive there. I can it not only will be readily reading strongly worded letters Frears starring role in that movie we appreciate your time today fronting more is that not important and I didn't think it. Absolutely that perfect spitting image that fifth. Our I can't it will die due later.

