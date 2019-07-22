Snails slug it out at World Snail Racing Championships

More
Sammy the snail was crowned 2019 champion after the race in Norfolk, England.
2:10 | 07/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snails slug it out at World Snail Racing Championships
Six and Husted says. And I myself haven't been winning again. I think maybe I shouldn't chase and larger loans which most prominent and suddenly in a moment of zone thought might do not next and when.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:10","description":"Sammy the snail was crowned 2019 champion after the race in Norfolk, England.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64483088","title":"Snails slug it out at World Snail Racing Championships","url":"/International/video/snails-slug-world-snail-racing-championships-64483088"}