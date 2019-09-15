Solid gold toilet stolen from UK palace

The piece of art by Maurizio Cattalan had been installed at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as part of a functioning exhibition.
0:24 | 09/15/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Solid gold toilet stolen from UK palace
Well a British palace assured. And thrown their missing it thieves lifted a solid gold toilet. Worth well over a million dollars from a sprawling mansion west of London police are not taking this crime sitting down with an hour's. They did catch the suspect however they have not been able to track down that while it yet it's. So they are very far from putting a lid on that case.

