Transcript for Solid gold toilet stolen from UK palace

Well a British palace assured. And thrown their missing it thieves lifted a solid gold toilet. Worth well over a million dollars from a sprawling mansion west of London police are not taking this crime sitting down with an hour's. They did catch the suspect however they have not been able to track down that while it yet it's. So they are very far from putting a lid on that case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.