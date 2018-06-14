Transcript for South Korean foreign minister 'surprised' by Trump

I'm Jay's own full ABC news live in Seoul and we are just about to interview South Korea's foreign minister foreign minister tang. About the trump came summit which is just taking place of course in Singapore South Korea a major player. In this region. And key really to the negotiations between. Donald Trump and Kim Jong. The president it was ready to one who says it's going up I think. Foreign minister Karen is joining us on at least mean department thank you so much for me. Thanksgiving and it's my Q. Steve you've just come out of meetings we've. Sector stay calm him. And how did you find. The agreement was you'll what South Korea's take on the trump came. Summit well I think. Encounter itself is this historic. For the president of the United States and top leader North Korea to meet. Face to face and hands that pivotal moment if a changing. Dynamics around. On the Korean Peninsula. Which has been defined by a decades old hostilities. For the two leaders to declare that. That it's now and it we're answering to a new phase. US North Korea relationship is. He this is quite quite historic. That has there been some criticism and that of the agreement hasn't gone far not been that. Don't trump maybe gave away a law and the South Korea who watches the US president says that. They were putting an end to military exercises. Being surprised when he said. He said it just coming out of thin intense engagement with the chairman. It's clearly his desire to reinforce the momentum for dialogue that he has now created with with the chairman. I think the issue of the exercises. Is a key issue for our alliance and whatever we do about we will insure that. This. New nodes. The very strong combined defense posture of the alliance is is maintained but they kansas'. I think it's more of reflection of his desire to reinforce this this momentum for dialogue. Than anything. We will take it from there I know Omar are two sites consult closely at the military level. On these issues and these are issues for it for the alliance surely can't have been something that. You would have allowed had you been at this summit I think you know you you can't script. These things. The precedent set it to touching and by needs the understanding that he had then and his assessment of his counterpart across the table. At this historic summit and we will see what. What has gone in to this statement. And then that. Intact is being discussed front with my. My counterparts in our our military. Which viewers and I think you know you you can't script. These things. The precedent set it to touching by needs the understanding that he has been and his judgment of his counterpart across the table at this historic summit and we will see what. What has gone in oh I that would hardly be the case I think the level of trust. That has been. Created between my precedent ten and Preston trump is quite extraordinary that does he wish he would in the room. Well I think we would all wish we were in the room that there are things that you know happened the way they have to happen and I think it is. Absolutely historical that's bilateral summit between the US and north crypt it happened it we will build on it as we have said we very much hope. That the process food know the two action on denuclearization. We also want to move toward C declaration. And to the war and hostilities on the kindness and I. And ultimately work towards the establishment of the peace regime that we'll replace the the armistice was. Do you want military exercises to continue. The military exercises. Our are defensive in nature he's exercises are not frozen in times they are constantly. Updated modify it different goals set for different aspects of our military capability. And see this is an ongoing consultation. Were you surprised when Donald Trump called them provocative because thoughts exactly what can Tillman. Has cooled them but lol I'm not surprised I think you know. It given where he had just been in consultations with the chairman's it's defensive in nature. And it's to. Make sure that our defense posture. News is water tight. We have been hit a full width with agreements with Kim Jong. And his regime. What is different about this agreement we haven't been. To this agreement with can someone we know the history and we now own the group discussions and agreements and holiday wind knocked. This is different in the sense at the top leader himself. Have committed to this to my precedent. The president she and very publicly invisibly. To the president of the United States and action presumably. Mean mean verifying. Whatever North Korea does how how can not be done. Well I think verification. Is a turn but how we do the verification. I think you can be thought. In different ways at the end of this process we have complete. Complete denuclearization and that means. All of that the weapons the nuclear weapons the materials. The facilities. The plans. And all of that. Don't from them has returned back to United States tweeted that. The world was a lot safer now and that continue to threat is nimble do you agree with him it's on its way. Where it's certainly did turn act decisively on. And all they yet well this is the time and going forward. Because they do at this point have the capability. Does to South Korea do you think South Korea to look at safer place that place now as a result of this meeting. The fact that the leaders now have this level of communication. That is very Easley. Immobilized. Is is really reassuring the clear commitment to implementing. The diverse commitments made in condom. At and this can declaration is the work ahead. There are generals are now meting as we speak to discuss how to use military tension. For example by a by making that demilitarized zone truly did militarized because currently it's probably the most militarized. Zone with a every step of course our confidence grows about it you know being able to bring lasting peace. The agreement obviously spoke about the preservation of dependency them. Do you worry about what that means full list region's security. If the Americans. Withdrew. American. Troop presence. Is not on the table it's. The. Troop presence is critical to the alliance. And any issues having to do with the alliances and master for the alliance this is not being discussed. It was not raised by the chairman. American troops will stay in Ottawa absolutely. As a president himself says for now this is not this is not something that's being discussed. Because the Chinese have suggested that if North Korea does he need arise there isn't any need. For troops in South Korea do you see how this whole agreement is being read as a win for China. That denuclearization. Of North Korea. And denuclearization. Of Korean Peninsula is hinting at arising North Korea we've lift fully up to our part of city declaration in 1992 that extends I think our. Our goals are one and the seine. China may have different strategic calculations beyond that but. We are absolutely sure that easy part of the security and safety on beacon peninsula and in the region. Can you see why other allies US allies in the region might be worried about great to Chinese Pollard Asia Pacific and this. Agreement. Strengthens them and and weakens the US and its allies. I think the Chinese. Growing strength has to be recognized and has to be till twists and has to being engaged. In no way that reinforces. Peaceful. Dynamics. Yes there are trade issues but overall I think those strategic communication. Is a strong one that we'll be able to works through. The issues that we disagree on. What days do you think Japan us about this. This agreement and our they have an innate. I don't think it's so much fear is as one team. Having wanted more in this agreement. I think the agreement is. And outcome of one. Encounter. I don't teach can expect to include everything. The agreement also has to be followed up by concrete action and so having want to to see more in it and not as much that's and could be disappointing. But I think therefore all the more that we need to. Closely consult. And pace herself so that our expectations are closely joined up. Just thought possible that when you're watching this summit how we you reading can what was your sense of him. My president has engaged him extensively twice mr. Pompeo has engaged him several times and now president trump. And I think we have to go by their adjustments in the first and since because they they're the ones who've engaged with this. Young leader and by all accounts he's he's very knowledgeable. Very. Astute. Very articulate. But one thing clear is that he wants a different direction for his country. Can you trust and trust is a tricky word I think but I think my president has confidence. That. He has. Decided. And he is determined. To deliver on the new course that he acts friends country. People in this region have suffered on a very personal level from what's been going on in North Korea. We you disappointed to hear that human rights hadn't really been touched upon top marks in the discussions. I think we all agreed that they human rights situation in North Korea is is appalling. And that it has to be on the international agenda we are part of that discussion. And we very much hope that there are we can find ways to improve the situation because the goal is to get to. Yes the goal is to find an agreement that moves us forward on these various issues but to get some agreement out of north at this point on human rights who is probably not. Realistic or practical. And I think we've covered food is just about everything. And how you failed I've disinterested from your point view on. I'm just what's going to happen when concrete level just. In terms of actual. Steps because even timeframe in this agreement bills that what do you could you get some kind of timeframe what you might expect we talking. Weeks months before another of me tingle. Well with certainly hope. Dave follow up discussions to. Take place very soon if not next week perhaps the following week or that week thereafter. For these discussions to continue through the summer months and than something very concrete chairman promised to. President trump says he will be dismantling. Missile engine sites president trump said he movie dismantling. Missile and incite. In the agreement and this it in the meeting on LP. Yes it not in their written agreement and the signed agreement put presidents come during can't turn the press conference indicated that the Truman had. Indicated to him that he would be dismantling its nuclear and the missile engine test sites. Which is a very important part of their missiles program. So we'll see. I think the expectation is that this will take place. And then just looking ahead to the some when there is another ministry exercise schedules. Is the understanding that that is going ahead. I would leave that for my colleagues in the military to. Work out. But there is weeks and months before that and we will try to maintain. The integrity and fundamental defensive nature of these exercises could ensure also. That dialogue momentum continues torments the kind thank you very much speaking thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.