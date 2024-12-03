South Korean president declares martial law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an "emergency martial law" in a televised speech on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

December 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live