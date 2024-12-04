South Korean president faces calls to resign

Retired Gen. Robert Abrams joined ABC News Live to discuss President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea declaring martial law late Tuesday, before withdrawing troops hours later.

December 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live