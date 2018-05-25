South Koreans expect US-North Korea summit to take place 'eventually'

More
President Trump canceled the meeting with Kim Jong Un in a letter.
1:38 | 05/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for South Koreans expect US-North Korea summit to take place 'eventually'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55440832,"title":"South Koreans expect US-North Korea summit to take place 'eventually'","duration":"1:38","description":"President Trump canceled the meeting with Kim Jong Un in a letter.","url":"/International/video/south-koreans-expect-us-north-korea-summit-place-55440832","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.