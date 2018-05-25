-
Now Playing: Trump: 'We're talking' with North Korea
-
Now Playing: North Korea issues threat amid summit jitters
-
Now Playing: North Korea blows up nuclear tunnels
-
Now Playing: South Koreans expect US-North Korea summit to take place 'eventually'
-
Now Playing: Fate of the Korea Summit
-
Now Playing: Explosion injures 15 at Toronto restaurant
-
Now Playing: North Korea reacts to canceled US summit
-
Now Playing: Trump cancels summit, pointing to NK's 'anger and open hostility'
-
Now Playing: Video purports to show demolition of North Korean nuclear site
-
Now Playing: Irish citizens living abroad fly home to vote in abortion referendum
-
Now Playing: Trump cancels North Korea summit
-
Now Playing: 'Ice Runner': Running across the world's deepest lake
-
Now Playing: New images of the Honduras plane crash surfaced
-
Now Playing: Daughter of poisoned Russian spy speaks out after horrific attack
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: N. Korea says it's dismantling nuclear site as US summit in question
-
Now Playing: Scientists search for proof of Loch Ness monster
-
Now Playing: Americans' private plane breaks in half in Honduras
-
Now Playing: Rubio says administration short-sighted with Chinese telecom negotiations