Starlings fly through the sky in stunning pattern

More
Starlings in southern Israel create mesmerizing patterns in the sky, using shifting movements to confuse potential predators.
1:54 | 01/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Starlings fly through the sky in stunning pattern
Yeah. And. It's. Small. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:54","description":"Starlings in southern Israel create mesmerizing patterns in the sky, using shifting movements to confuse potential predators.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68128523","title":"Starlings fly through the sky in stunning pattern","url":"/International/video/starlings-fly-sky-stunning-pattern-68128523"}