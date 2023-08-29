'You can see his strength and his contempt': Paul Whelan’s brother on new video

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with David Whelan as rare new video surfaces from Russian state media showing his brother, Paul Whelan, inside a remote Russian prison camp.

August 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live