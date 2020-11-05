Student attends virtual graduation ceremony from thousands of miles away

A student in Abu Dhabi celebrated getting her master’s from the University of Michigan and gave a heartfelt thanks to her teachers and classmates via video chat.
0:45 | 05/11/20

