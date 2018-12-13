Suspect in deadly shooting in France 'neutralized' during standoff with police

More
Cherif Chekatt, 29, is the suspected gunman who killed 3 and injured another 13 during a shooting in Strasbourg on Tuesday, the prosecutor's office told ABC News.
0:30 | 12/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect in deadly shooting in France 'neutralized' during standoff with police
Effective Christmas market in gunman in France. Has been killed this afternoon prosecutors say 29 Al Sharif Chicago's quote neutralized by straws -- police earlier today security forces. Including the illegal raids squad conducted a massive manhunt Porsche cost. He is accused of yelling god is great before opening fire Tuesday night in killing three people and injuring thirteen others. Five people have been detained in connection with the investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59807485,"title":"Suspect in deadly shooting in France 'neutralized' during standoff with police","duration":"0:30","description":"Cherif Chekatt, 29, is the suspected gunman who killed 3 and injured another 13 during a shooting in Strasbourg on Tuesday, the prosecutor's office told ABC News.","url":"/International/video/suspect-deadly-shooting-france-neutralized-standoff-police-59807485","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.