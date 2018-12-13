Transcript for Suspect in deadly shooting in France 'neutralized' during standoff with police

Effective Christmas market in gunman in France. Has been killed this afternoon prosecutors say 29 Al Sharif Chicago's quote neutralized by straws -- police earlier today security forces. Including the illegal raids squad conducted a massive manhunt Porsche cost. He is accused of yelling god is great before opening fire Tuesday night in killing three people and injuring thirteen others. Five people have been detained in connection with the investigation.

