Transcript for Teen murder suspects died in apparent suicide

Eugene fugitive suspected of killing three people in Canada. Died by suicide by gunfire the medical examiner confirmed the cause of death and that the bodies found the last week were the two teenagers. Flood victims include an American woman her Australian boyfriend and a man from Vancouver. A Pennsylvania teen who just won a three million dollar prize that a video game championship. It's seen a downside to the fame six year old Kyle pierce door. We'll swat at Walt live streaming obsession a fort night someone call police pretending to be Kyle and claimed. He just killed his father when the swat team responded Powell's father answered the door and was able to quickly clear up the situation so scared that happens.

