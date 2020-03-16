Tel Aviv's city hall lights up in colors of Italian flag

More
The lights are to show solidarity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
0:54 | 03/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tel Aviv's city hall lights up in colors of Italian flag
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"The lights are to show solidarity amid the coronavirus pandemic. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69624893","title":"Tel Aviv's city hall lights up in colors of Italian flag","url":"/International/video/tel-avivs-city-hall-lights-colors-italian-flag-69624893"}