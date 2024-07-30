Tensions soar in the Middle East after Israeli strike in Beirut

Plus, Vice President Kamala Harris is in Atlanta ahead of Donald Trump's visit this weekend. Our panel weighs in on how both campaigns are going on the offensive.

July 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live