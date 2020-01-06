Threatening storm clouds pass over farmland in Canada

More
Storm chaser Michael Van der Hoek captured footage of a storm passing over a farmland in Alberta, Canada.
0:42 | 06/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Threatening storm clouds pass over farmland in Canada
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"Storm chaser Michael Van der Hoek captured footage of a storm passing over a farmland in Alberta, Canada.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71008381","title":"Threatening storm clouds pass over farmland in Canada","url":"/International/video/threatening-storm-clouds-pass-farmland-canada-71008381"}