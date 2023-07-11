Tokyo smile coach teaches people how to get back their post-pandemic grins

ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports on the Tokyo smile school which helps Japan’s residents work their facials back into shape after years of mask-wearing during the pandemic.

July 11, 2023

