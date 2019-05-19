Tourist bus bombed near Egypt's famed pyramids, injuries reported

The bus was headed to the nearby Movenpick hotel when an improvised bomb believed to have been planted by the side of the road detonated, officials said.
0:34 | 05/19/19

